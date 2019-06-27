SIU Paddle for Patriots event moved due to high water conditions

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Paddle for Patriots event scheduled for July 13 at Devil’s Backbone Park is being moved due to high water conditions.
According to Southern Illinois University, the event will be held at the St. Nicholas Landmark, 111 Ferry Street in Chester, Illinois.
The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
A celebration event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 6 at The Loading Dock, 401 Front Street, in Grafton, Illinois.
Greg Nejmanowski is raising program awareness and attention to the tragedy of veteran suicides. He is paddling the entire 2,300-mile length of the Mississippi River.
Nejmonoski is a SIU recreation professions graduate student and coordinator for Touch of Nature Environmental Center’s Veteran Adventures Program.
He began paddling on May 25 in Minnesota and plans to wrap up the trip in the Gulf of Mexico in August.
His goal is to raise $25,000 needed to keep the program in operation for a year. Donations right now are at $5,300.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.