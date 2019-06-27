Senators urge MLB to extend safety netting to right, left field corners at all ballparks

(KFVS) - Some U.S. senators wrote to the Major League Baseball commissioner urging for an extension of the protective netting at all ballparks.
Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the extension after recent incidents of fans being hit by foul balls.
You can click here to read the letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
“Clearly, more needs to be done to put the safety of fans first,” wrote Durbin and Duckworth. “Players are hitting balls with a velocity of more than 100 miles per hour onto the field and into the seated areas. A Bloomberg analysis found nearly 1,800 people annually have suffered foul ball-related injuries while attending games. Extended netting could help prevent many of these injuries.”
The Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals announced they are extending the protective netting, and the Texas Rangers’ new stadium will have the new feature. The Los Angeles Dodgers are conducting a study on extending its protective netting.
