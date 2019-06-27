Scattered Storms This Morning

Scattered storms occurring over our southern counties during the morning hours. They aren’t looking to be severe, but storms will have heavy rain and the possibility of small hail. Most of the Heartland is humid and warm this morning. Today it looks to be these same summer-like conditions will stay around. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered storm chances are best in our southern counties with decreasing isolated chances the further north you go in the Heartland as we head into the afternoon.