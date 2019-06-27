People in East Cape are trying to find hobbies to pass the time during flooding

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - People in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois are not only dealing with flooding, but many are getting a bad case of cabin fever.
Jamie Wigley said her children are doing everything they can to pass the time.
“They can’t get out and do anything they wanted to do, they are stuck in the house,” she said.
Wigley said her daughter even found a new hobby.
“They play lots of card games, movies. My youngest daughter likes to come out and catch the frogs, and my husband water watches,” Wigley said.
Wigley said it’s starting to take a toll on them because they can’t enjoy being outside.
“It’s their summer break, and I want them to have fun but instead we’re sandbagging,” she said.
Stacy Gilpin has been in East Cape for three weeks. He is helping his daughter get through the flood fight.
“We chose this life, and we chose to live behind a levee,” Gilpin said.
This is nothing new for his family.
“We’re kind of use to it. We dealt with flooding in 1993 and lost a house in 2008. All my girls know what it’s like,” he said.
Although their use to flooding it still gets frustrating he said. But the help from the guards is a sigh of relief.
“You see the guards coming over with 25 soldiers and they tell you to step out of the way. It makes you feel good,” he said.
That’s why he boils crawfish for fun to share with the Guards and people in the neighborhood.
“We tell them to stop by and get some anyone that wants some,” he said.
Wigley said only people in this situation can understand how hard its been.
“A lot of people say I can imagine, and I say I don’t think you can until you’re here,” Wigley said.
Gilpin said he's not leaving his daughter side until all the water goes down.
