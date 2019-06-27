Paducah, Ky. prepares for Independence Day changes, celebration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Paducah, Kentucky is getting ready for the Fourth of July.
There are a few things city officials said residents need to keep in mind.
City Hall on South 5th Street and the Parks and Recreation Department office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday.
No residential trash or brush collection will happen that day either.
City officials said said the Noble Park Pool will be open from noon until 5 p.m. on July 4.
The Robert Coleman Sprayground on Husbands Street and Walter Jetton Drive will also be open for the holiday.
City officials said everyone is invited downtown for the Independence Day Celebration.
If you plan on attending here are road closures, boating information and parking information that you should know:
- Boaters-use the Ohio River Boat Launch at 6th and Burnett Streets. The floodwall opening at Broadway will be closed on July 4.
- Parking is available next to the Convention Center complex in the location of the former Executive Inn hotel.
- Access to the Farmers’ Market parking lot and a portion of the downtown gazebo parking lot will be restricted to allow for set up beginning at 3 p.m. on July 3.
- The following roads will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on July 4: Broadway at 2nd Street, the east side of Market Square, and Jefferson Street at 3rd Street.
The city also reminds pet owners that pets are allowed at the celebration but dogs must be licensed by McCracken County Animal Control or by any other state or county and restrained by a leash or other lead that is no longer than three feet.
