New Ky. concealed carry law goes into effect Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Thursday, anyone who can legally own a gun and is at least 21 years old will be able to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Kentucky without a permit.
Senate Bill 150 is one of several new laws that take effect Thursday, June 27.
The bill was signed by Gov. Matt Bevin in March.
Supporters of the bill said it reinforces Kentuckians’ constitutional rights to bear arms. Opponents have voiced concerns about safety and lack of training.
Barry Laws, President of OpenRange in Crestwood, said they offer Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapons courses several times a month.
“Doing the class, you understand people don’t have any idea what the laws are when they’re sitting in the classroom because they are asking a lot of questions and saying, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t know that,’” Laws said. “So now we’re gonna to, by the brilliance of the lawmakers, we’re gonna not make people have to learn anything to concealed carry.”
The previous law required a six-hour gun safety training course, a background check, and a $60 application fee.
Under the new law, none of that will be required to carry a weapon concealed.
The law does not change who can legally carry or where you are allowed to carry. According to Kentucky state law, concealed weapons will not be allowed in courthouses, prisons, sheriff offices, jails, schools or a drinking establishment.
“It’s very disturbing that someone’s going to be able to carry a gun and not know the laws,” Laws said. “Now do I think there should be a license necessary? I don’t know. That’s for the smart people to figure out. But there has to be some way to learn these laws. And right now they haven’t supplemented it with any PSAs, public service announcements, or anything."
Kentuckians can still get a concealed carry permit, but it will no longer be required.
