Moreley making changes after tornado siren doesn’t go off

MORELEY, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Morley, Missouri is making changes after a tornado siren did not go off during recent severe weather.
Officials say Scott County upgraded to a digital alert system in the past, but Morley’s siren still runs on an analog signal, meaning someone must manually turn on the siren.
However, no one activated the siren during a tornado warning on Friday.
Now, the mayor says the town is upgrading its only outdoor siren with a digital receiver.
“I was as surprised as they were that it didn’t go off we were in church right next door to it at the time it should have been going off and of course immediately the city council took action at the very next meeting and we have since ordered all the equipment that would make it compatible with the 911 being able to initiate the siren,” said Mayor Douglas Sikes.
Until the new receiver is installed Morley’s former police chief will make sure the warning goes off during severe weather.
Officials also want to remind people outdoor sirens are not meant to alert people who are indoors.
