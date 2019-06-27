MoDOT to hold meeting on Route D project in Wayne Co.

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a meeting on Monday, July 15 to discuss the relocation of Route D in Wayne County, Missouri.
The project would extend Route D from south of the bridge over the East Fork of Lost Creek to 1/2 mile south of County Road 524. Two alternate plans will be shared during the meeting.
The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor’s Center on Route T in Wappapello, Mo.
"We plan to raise Route D to a minimum elevation of 405 feet,” said Project Manager Tim Pickett. “This will help keep the roadway open during seasonal flooding events.”
The project is expected to begin construction beginning as early as summer 2021.
For more information, please contact Pickett at (573) 472-9003, Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter at (573) 472-5294 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).
