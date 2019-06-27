Man escapes flooding in McClure, IL, worries homes will be lost

McClure, Ill. (KFVS) - After evacuating his flooded family home in McClure Illinois one man is still worried it will be weeks, even months before he can go back to assess the damage.
Bobby Long says he left town just before Illinois Route 3 between McClure and Cape Girardeau closed because seep water is continuing to spill into his house in McClure.
“All of the other ones we bounced back up from, but this flood this time has destroyed 48 years of my life," Long said. “Water has gotten places I did not even know it could get, and I’ve seen them all since 1973.”
The building has been in Long's family for generations and he has invested more than 75-thousand dollars back in.
“And it was ignorant to have an emotional attachment to a piece of dirt that is now pretty much underwater,” he said.
Right now Long is staying in Cape Girardeau County until the waters recede because he says the two-hour detour around flooded parts of Route 3 and Route 146 is too expensive.
“I won’t go back there until this is over and when I do it will be to clean out what I can salvage because I will never live in that pit again,” Long said.
McClure’s mayor, Cheryle Dillon, says water is now starting to go over the part of Illinois Route 3 between her town and Anna, Illinois.
It’s the driest path in an out of the small town and if it closes Dillon fears the remaining residents could be stuck.
“This is the first time we’ve ever felt like we are isolated,” Dillon said. “It’s scary! It really is. There’s people here that have small children. I would be afraid to lay down and go to sleep knowing I couldn’t get my little children out of here if something happened.”
That is why Dillon is also asking for additional hands to help sandbag and do other flood prevention efforts around town.
For now, Long has to play the waiting game and says every rainstorm that goes over McClure adds to his despair.
“I just have to go over there where I stay and I go down into the basement, close the door and just try not to think about it," Long said. "It’s a mess and it ain’t never going to be the same. They can all fool themselves but it’s over. It ain’t McClure no more.”
Alexander County does have several gravity gates that can supply some relief to the flooded area inside the levee, but the first one cannot be opened until the Mississippi River falls below 37 feet which with the current forecast is still weeks away.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.