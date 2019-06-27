Man arrested in connection to Vienna burglaries at VFW, multiple vehicles

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna, Ill. man was arrested in connection to burglaries at the VFW and of multiple vehicles.
Edward J. Ruge, 35, was charged with two counts of burglary. Both are class 2 felonies.
According to Vienna police, on Friday morning, June 14 they received complaints of eight vehicle burglaries. Police say the vehicles were unlocked and items like change and other miscellaneous things were taken.
Later, on Friday night, police say there was a burglary at the VFW. They said a window was broken and alcohol was taken.
On Tuesday, police say they reviewed surveillance video and was able to identify the suspect as Ruge.
He was taken into custody and appeared in court on Wednesday. He did post bond.
According to police, they are seeking more charges. One count was burglary was for the VFW and the other count was for one of the vehicles.
