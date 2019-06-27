Malden hit hard by Thursday morning storm

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Thursday’s storms left more than an early wake up call for people in Malden, Missouri.
A lightning strike actually shut down phones lines at the police department for several hours.
"We can confirm four lightning strikes within an hour and a half," said Chief Jarrett Bullock, Malden Police Department.
One of the strikes hit the police department, shutting down incoming calls.
"And people called and I apologize to those people that they didn't get anything. I really feel bad and I hope they're understanding and know there is nothing we could have done to make it work," said Bullock.
Chief Bullock said they are working on more plans now to make sure the phone lines don't go down again.
"Because the police department is the overall comm system for the whole city so we monitor the fire department, the police department the utility crews,” said Bullock.
But the lightning damage isn't the only thing they are dealing with, according to our First Alert Weather Team more than 6 inches of rain fell in Malden, with most of it happening in just a few hours.
“Two lift stations have gone down which help pump the water back out of here so with those down the water is not getting pumped out as fast,” said Mayor Denton Kooyman.
Right now to get to the local grocery store you have to drive through several inches of water.
"Mother nature has been hard on us this year and we are doing our best to help the citizens out and help the community out and do what we can. Be patient with us. We are trying our best,” said Kooyman.
So far the city is estimating more than $100,000 in damage just at the police station
