Lawmaker proposing legislation to crack down on service dog misuse

"This woman who approached me in the store, 'Oh, I want to get a little vest like that for my dog. How did you get it?' I looked at her and said, 'Are you disabled?' And I said, 'Well, do you want to chop your leg off or poke your eyeball out? What do you want to do? Because I'd rather leave my dog at home and be able-bodied," said CEO Karen Shirk