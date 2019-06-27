Jackson church feeds storm clean-up crews snacks

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews haven’t stopped working in almost a week cleaning up storm damage, and volunteers are helping them tackle the long days.
“It feels good helping, serving the people that have been helping our area,” said 7-year-old Benny Arends.
He’s been making popcorn and serving drinks to city workers and storm clean-up volunteers in Jackson, Missouri at the New McKendree United Methodist Church.
“They were like thank you for the popcorn and soda, when we’ve been working outside all day,” he said.
“Everybody in town comes together and helps, and that’s the only way the city can do what we do, with as few people as we have," said Kent Peetz, City of Jackson Public Works Director.
According to Peetz, crews are working every hour they possibly can, starting at 6 o’clock in the morning.
“This was bad, and there was a track right through the middle of town,” he said.
It’s a group effort from the volunteers to the different city departments pitching in.
“The Electric Department, we helped them over the weekend. Now they’ve got guys driving the trash trucks helping the Trash Department, because we’ve got trash guys helping pick up limbs,” said Peetz.
Peetz said all that help’s really making a difference.
“It’s amazing to me. It’s a home run. As far as I’m concerned these guys are knocking it out of the park," said Peetz.
Benny said he’s thankful for the crews helping.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.