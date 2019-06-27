House passes Senate’s version of emergency border bill

The legislation contains more than $1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by the border patrol and almost $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over the Department of Health and Human Services. The Senate measure is not as strict in setting conditions on the delivery of funding to care for unaccompanied children and contains funding opposed by House Democrats to finance logistical support provided by the Pentagon and to ease a payroll pinch at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.