Home burglary arrest made in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested for breaking into a home and took several items, including a video game system.
Christopher R. Dick, 25, admitted to police he entered the home. He faces a charge of second degree burglary.
A woman told police someone broke into her home and took the items. A neighbor told the woman the man was the same person who offered to mow her lawn earlier int he day.
The victim called police and said she saw Dick go into an apartment on Jefferson and 22nd streets. That’s where officers found the man.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.