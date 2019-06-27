Good behavior rewarded with ‘tickets’

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Getting a ticket from police usually isn’t a good thing, but children in McCracken County, Kentucky will want to get one this summer.
Children five to 12 years of age can get the coveted tickets if they show they’ve been good.
McCracken County Sheriff deputies will be at Kentucky Oaks Mall Community Booth on Saturday, July 13 to hear from children why they deserve a “Good Behavior Ticket”.
Children can share their good behavior stories from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Each child who qualifies for a “Good Behavior Ticket” will have his/her name put into a drawing for prizes which include 10 bicycles.
The drawing will be held on Friday, August at Pavilion # 7, next to the Boundless Playground, at Noble Park. There will be food, ice-cream and games.
So what qualifies as good behavior? The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said perfect attendance at school, helping with chores at home or helping someone in need are all good examples.
Four children recently received “Good Behavior Tickets” after bringing Sheriff Matt Carter some goodies and for volunteering at various charitable organizations.
