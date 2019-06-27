Ga. man leads officials on pursuit from Ky. to Mo. in vehicle reported stolen

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Georgia man is in custody in Mississippi County, Missouri after leading officials in Kentucky and Mo. on a chase.
According to Ballard County officials, around 1 a.m. on June 26 deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Dewayne Williams of Ellenwood, Georgia, for traffic violations.
Williams has been charged with fleeing or evading police, first degree motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, wanton endangerment, first degree police officer, receiving stolen property over $10,000, TBUT or DISP all others over $10,000 or more and improper equipment.
Officials said the truck was pulling a large red enclosed Hill Billy BBQ Trailer. They attempted to stop him for traffic violations on US. Highway 51 north just four miles north of Wickliffe, Ky.
When deputies approached Williams, he sped away continuing across the Ohio River and Mississippi River Bridges. Deputies said Williams headed east on US Highway 60.
Deputies said the vehicle was stopped just before it entered Charleston, Missouri with assistance from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department and Charleston Department of Public Safety.
Williams was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies said they learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Decatur, Ga.
They also learned that the trailer connected to the vehicle had been stolen from a business in the Wickliffe area just moments before Ballard Co. deputies initially attempted to stop Williams.
