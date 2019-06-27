First Alert: Heavy rain, possibility of hail this morning.

(KFVS) - Scattered storms will be over our southern counties this morning.
Lisa Michaels says they don’t look severe, but storms will have heavy rain and the possibility of small hail.
Most of the Heartland is humid and warm this morning.
Expect today to have the same summer-like conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly cloudy skies.
Scattered storm chances are best in our southern counties with decreasing isolated chances the further north you go in the Heartland as we head into the afternoon.
