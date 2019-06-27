Crash involving ISP squad car injures 3 in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people suffered injuries during a two-vehicle crash in Saline County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said one of their squad cars was involved and a trooper is among those injured.
It happened on U.S. Route 45 south of Maple Street, Muddy according to state police.
Around 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, an Illinois State Police Squad Car driven by a trooper was headed northbound on the roadway and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 59-year-old Tammy A. Wilkins of Carrier Mills pulled out of the Dave Angelly Body Shop.
At this time Wilkins turned onto Route 45 headed southbound.
State Police said Wilkins’ vehicle entered the path of the trooper and the trooper was unable to stop in time.
The trooper struck Wilkins’ vehicle on the driver’s side.
Wilkins and passenger, 39-year-old Justin W. Agin of Harrisburg, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Wilkins was later transferred to a regional hospital for her injuries.
Both vehicles were removed from the scene via tow due to severe damage.
Charges are pending investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.