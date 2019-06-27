Cape Girardeau 911 service handles 152 calls during storms on June 21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau 911 became overwhelmed with calls as storms hit the area on June 21.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, reports began coming in at 4:24 p.m. and continued until 7:04 p.m. In that time, 152 calls were taken about trees and utility lines down across the city.
The storm also took out radio communications, making the situation worse.
Cape PD would like to thank all communicators for their service and a job well done.
