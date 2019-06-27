2 arrested after juvenile on bike hit by vehicle in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after a juvenile riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle.
According to Mt. Vernon, Illinois police, it happened on Wednesday, June 27 around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 8th Street and Jordan.
A juvenile was found to have injuries, some being severe.
The victim told officers the bike was stuck in the vehicle that hit him.
The juvenile was taken to an area hospital then transferred to a St. Louis hospital and was found to have a stab wound in the back.
After an investigation, two suspects were identified as Cody Harrington and a juvenile who were arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
