Additional National Guardsmen activated to southern Ill. flood fight

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An additional 80 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated to report to East Cape Girardeau to join the ongoing flood fight in southern Illinois.
In all, officials say approximately 140 guardsmen are sandbagging, monitoring the levee and working security in East Cape Girardeau, McClure and Gale communities.
Also, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency stationed a Joint Quick Reactionary Taskforce, partnered with Mutual Aid Box Alarm System water rescue crews and ALS teams, in the area to help with emergency flood operations, including emergency evacuations and medical-related needs.
According to officials, IDOT and IEMA have moved more than 150,000 sandbags, more than two dozen pumps and other flood fighting tools to the area to keep evacuation routes open.
They said that more rain could lead to additional road closures.
“Countless days of precipitation have aggravated the swollen rivers and are adding pressure on the saturated levees,” said Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Seepage has already closed significant transportation thoroughfares and based on current estimates, the window to safely self-evacuate is quickly approaching.”
The American Red Cross has a shelter in Cape Girardeau, Mo. at Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z for those who need a place to stay.
Emergency Management officials are urging residents in the affected communities to take the following steps to keep their family safe in the event of an emergency:
- Pack now, not later - Have an emergency go bag
- Make a family communication plan to make sure everyone has the essential information and knows where to meet up
- Follow instructions from local authorities
- Have more than one way to receive important weather information
You can click here to check the list of flooded roads and bridges.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.