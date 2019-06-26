Police: Woman shot in throat while “playing with a 9mm pistol” in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A 21-year-old woman has been transferred to a St. Louis hospital after being shot in the throat in Dexter, Missouri.
Officers with the Dexter Police Department responded to the 500 block of West Baine Street at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.
Officers said Charlene Buck had a single gunshot wound to her throat when they arrived.
Stoddard County EMS responded and took Buck to a health center in Dexter before she was transferred to a St. Louis hospital where she is currently in the intensive care unit.
Police said according to witnesses Buck and one of her friends were playing with a 9mm pistol, when the gun was fired.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.