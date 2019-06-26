What you need to know June 26

What you need to know June 26
Rain chances continue today (Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | June 26, 2019 at 4:21 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 4:21 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 26.

First Alert Forecast

Afternoon scattered thunderstorms are expected today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a 30 to 40 percent chance we’ll see precipitation.

Severe weather is not anticipated. We will see heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

It will be hot and humid today with highs near 90.

Rain chances will be the highest today but then fall into a summer like pattern with isolated storms.

Feel like numbers over the weekend will be mid to upper 90s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A fun day at a Pennsylvania amusement park turned into a terrifying experience for one family.

HBO’s widely-watched series “Chernobyl” is causing a tourism boom in a miserable place.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.