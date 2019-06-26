What you need to know June 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 26.
Afternoon scattered thunderstorms are expected today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a 30 to 40 percent chance we’ll see precipitation.
Severe weather is not anticipated. We will see heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
It will be hot and humid today with highs near 90.
Rain chances will be the highest today but then fall into a summer like pattern with isolated storms.
Feel like numbers over the weekend will be mid to upper 90s.
- One person is dead after storms went through Calloway County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 23.
- A church in Scott City, Missouri was on fire on Friday, June 21.
- A Calloway County, Ky. man has been arrested after a joint drug investigation on June 5.
- Search crews have suspended their search for a missing boater on Tuesday, June 25.
A fun day at a Pennsylvania amusement park turned into a terrifying experience for one family.
HBO’s widely-watched series “Chernobyl” is causing a tourism boom in a miserable place.
