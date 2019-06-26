U.S. Rep. Mike Bost announces Alexander County to participate in USDA rural economic development program

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (Illinois-12) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected Alexander along with 46 other counties in the nation to participate in a rural economic development program.
Partners with the USDA will collaborate with Alexander County for the next two years, as well as in nearby counties in Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee, to help create a long-term plan for the Mississippi and Ohio River area economy.
“I am pleased to see the USDA has selected Alexander County to participate in this important partnership,” said Bost. “The technical assistance provided will help ensure that Alexander County has the tools and resources necessary to improve infrastructure, kick start economic growth, and encourage new growth in the population that can be sustained in the future. I believe this can be an important step forward for the county.”
