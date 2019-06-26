Traffic moving slowly in Pulaski Co. on I-57 due to crash, fuel spillage

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - According to officials with the Pulaski County ESDA/EMA a crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 57.
Officials said this is at the 11 mile marker.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks.
There is no word yet on injuries.
Fire officials are at the scene due to fuel spillage from the crash.
As of 8:35 a.m. crews are still on the scene.
There is no word yet on injuries.
As of 8:35 a.m. crews are still on the scene.
We will update this story as we receive more details.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.