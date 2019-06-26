Summer food programs across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization’s bringing kids together over food and friendship.
“I just love their food here, and it’s also really fun," said Aleah Jackson.
Jackson said she’s been coming to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri for breakfast and lunch for years.
“It’s awesome like I have no worries. I know that the food’s gonna be great and awesome,” she said.
The Summer Food Program’s open to kids under the age of 18. It’s on weekdays, and breakfast is served between 8-8:30 am and lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm. All you need to do is walk into the doors at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau.
East Missouri Action Agency makes and delivers the meals.
“I like their spaghetti. It’s really good,” said Jackson.
According to Elizabeth Mathis, Boys and Girls Clubs’ Director of Development and Marketing, 100 kids showed up on Wednesday, June 26th.
“I know during the summer there are a lot of kids who probably are struggling to know where there next meal is gonna come from. So this is a good way for them to know that they can come at least have breakfast and lunch," said Mathis.
Along with a sense of stability, Allanah Long said it’s also a place for kids to open up and make friends.
“When lunch was served they had to sit and actually talk. So I would see other kids talking to them and trying to make them laugh,” said Long, a participant in the program.
“I just hangout with my friends. It’s just quality time,” said Jackson.
You can find food programs like this one across the Heartland. Just text the word “food” to the number 877877. Then, follow the prompt to send your zip code. You’ll receive a list of locations near you, meal times, and contact information.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.