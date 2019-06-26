Scattered storms are back in the forecast

It is another dry morning, but storms are back in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up through the second half of the day. Not everyone will see the rain, but under the storms expect heavy downpours and thunder and lightning. It will be stickier today, with highs in the upper 80s. Feels like number will be in the lower 90s this afternoon. Hot and humid weather continues through the weekend, with just isolated t’storms possible