Recent storms damage fire station’s phone system

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Recent storms not only downed power lines, trees and caused other damage, but severe weather also took out the phone system to the Scott City Fire Station 1.
If there is an emergency residents are urged to still call 911.
Firefighters report it is not clear when the phone system for Station 1 will be repaired.
If you need to get in touch with Scott City Fire Department Staff, you are asked to 573-264-2157, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and after hours to call the police department at 573-264-2121 to leave a message for Fire Department staff. Firefighters said calls will be returned as soon as possible.
On Friday, June 21 it is believed a lightning strike, during severe weather, may have hit a utility pole which sparked and started a fire at the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Scott City, Missouri.
The church is considered a total loss from the fire.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.