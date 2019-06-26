1 person in custody following shots fired near gas station in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
According to police, shots were fired on North Sprigg St. near a gas station.
Police later pulled over a vehicle with a possible person of interest on S. Sprigg St. between Walnut and Elm.
There are currently police presences at the location of the shots fired and where police pulled over a person of interest.
That person was taken into custody according to a KFVS crew at the scene.
