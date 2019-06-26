1 person in custody following shots fired near gas station in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Police presence at the Rhodes gas station across from the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Jasmine Adams | June 26, 2019 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 12:07 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to police, shots were fired on North Sprigg St. near a gas station.

Police later pulled over a vehicle with a possible person of interest on S. Sprigg St. between Walnut and Elm.

Police on the scene at Sprigg St. and Walnut and Elm where someone was taken into custody. (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)
There are currently police presences at the location of the shots fired and where police pulled over a person of interest.

That person was taken into custody according to a KFVS crew at the scene.

