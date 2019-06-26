Non-compliant sex offender wanted by Ky. officials

Non-compliant sex offender wanted by Ky. officials
State police said Robert Foulk is not compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. (Source: KY State Police)
By Jasmine Adams | June 26, 2019 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 11:11 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A non-compliant sex offender is wanted by Kentucky State Police.

State police said Robert Foulk is not compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

His last known address was in Paducah, but he has failed to verify his address since early 2019 police said.

Foulk has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, a class D felony.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.