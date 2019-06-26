Nearly 40K fireworks recalled due to explosion, burn hazards

(KFVS) - Around 40,000 fireworks are being recalled due to explosion and burn hazards according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Recalled items include:
- Grandma’s fireworks (Grandma’s Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866) - 25,000 units
- GS fireworks (GS Fireworks collect at 616-304-8800) - 260 units
- Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks (Bill’s Fireworks collect at 616-527-1337) - 11,000 units
- Keystone G-Force Fireworks (call Keystone collect at 717-299-3180)
The four separate recalls total 37,920 products in all.
Some of the fireworks are banned and contain hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.