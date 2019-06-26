More storms possible this afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. There has been a significant change to the forecast over the next two days, especially over Southeast Missouri. Scattered strong storms are developing across our western counties this afternoon and these will spread east through the early evening hours. The main threats will be very heavy rain and gusty winds, though some hail could fall as well. Outside the storms it is hot and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values in the middle 90s. Most of the thunderstorm activity should die out after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.