McClure mayor says they need more assistance battling flooding

McCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - Flooding has been a nightmare for many people in Alexander County.
The Village of McClure is still dealing with major flooding in their town as the seep-water has invaded businesses, roads and neighborhoods.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it here and I’ve been through every flood since ‘73 here,” McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon stated. “Some people haven’t been able to get to their home, unless they had a boat, for probably two months.”
On top of the seep-water coming up, she said she also has a major worry about the levee failing due to unauthorized vehicles traveling on it.
“Several vehicles at a time or five or six spread out, the levee is so saturated that it could collapse,” Dillon said. "It’s fine, but people just have to stay off of it.”
Dillon added that the community would suffer greatly if the levee failed.
“It’s scary! It really is,” she continued. “There’s people here that have small children. Thankfully mine are grown and I don’t have any grandchildren in this area. But, if I did, it would scare me. I would be afraid to lay down and go to sleep knowing I couldn’t get my little children out of here if something happened.”
Dillon also said that they need more physical help there to fight this flooding.
“The only thing we’ve had is free sandbags. That’s it,” Dillon said. “So yeah, we need some help. 90 percent of the town is senior citizens or disabled people and they just can’t get out and sandbag.”
She said it’s important to make sure they get the help they need to protect the community.
“I think everybody is worried,” she said. “There’s so many seniors here. Either they’re disabled or retired. What they have is all they have. They can’t just pick up, walk away and think it’s going to be here when they get back because it might not be. Not without some assistance.”
She also said that she is worried about water rising even more over Route 3 north of McClure.
Driving south on Route 3 from Ware is the only way into McClure at this moment as Grapevine Trail and Route 3 south towards Cape Girardeau have been closed.
