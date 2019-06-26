Man arrested after knocking down court clerk employee

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested for knocking down a court clerk employee in Graves County, Kentucky.
Andrew P. Connell, 27, of Mayfield, Ky. was trying to run from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was running through the courthouse and knocked down the employee who received minor injuries.
Connell was captured and taken to the Graves County Jail on charges of criminal tresspassing, disorderly conduct, assualt fourth degree, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading.
