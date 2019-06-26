Kentucky Dam Marina closed due to storm damage; recovery underway

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Calvert City is reporting it has limited operations due to severe weather Friday, June 21.
The marina, boat ramp and parking lot at the Kentucky Dam Marina on Kentucky Lake are temporarily closed while crews make repairs and restore power.
The storm damaged one of the piers and broke off to one side.
Signs are posted to mark the closure of the boat ramp and parking lot.
Boaters wanting to launch their watercraft can reportedly use ramps at Paddle Boat Pond and off Sledd Creek Rd.
The golf course at the Dam Village State Resort Park are closed, but officials hope to have it reopened in a couple of days.
Also, due to the storm damage, fireworks scheduled for the Fourth of July at Kentucky Dam have been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.
The Dam Village Resort said all lodge rooms, cottages and campground will be open and back in service by the end of Wednesday, June 26.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.