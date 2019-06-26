Keeping your electric bill low while keeping your house cool

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may have noticed your electric bill went up this month.
Greg Brown with Aire Solutions said there are some things you can do to lower it.
The first thing being turning off things in your house that give off heat, like your lights and oven.
Another thing he mentioned is keeping your shades and curtains drawn to keep the sun out.
The most important thing Brown said is to keep up with maintenance on your AC unit.
“It helps it breath and run a whole lot easier when you maintain it. When it gets stopped up, choked up and dirty it has to work twice as hard to maintain that temperature and you are a lot more likely for break downs too,” said Brown.
Brown also said it’s important that you regularly replace your filters.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.