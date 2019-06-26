Jefferson County Sheriff’s asking for help in identifying motorcycle thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects wanted for the theft of motorcycles from Gold Star Harley-Davidson in Festus, Mo.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:20 a.m. on June 25, thieves wearing helmets smashed the front glass at the storefront with a rock and rode off on two motorcycles from the showroom floor.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.