Jackson Fire Rescue gives firework safety tips

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With the Fourth of July just around the corner, folks at Jackson Fire Rescue want to remind you of a few safety tips before celebrate.
Captain Rob Grief said never let kids play with fireworks and make sure your eyes are always on them.
Grief also said its important to have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher near by just in case.
In an emergency, Grief said don’t be afraid to call 911.
“If you have one that ignites or goes off on you make sure that you seek medical attention. a lot of people try not to report it and it could be too late especially if its with their eye sight,” said Grief.
This holiday make sure you are using fireworks the way they are intended to be used and make sure to soak both used and unused fireworks before you dispose of them.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.