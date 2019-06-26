Jackson City Park cleanup won’t stop holiday festivities

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) -Even with some damage, an official in Jackson, Missouri said the City Park will be open for business on the Fourth of July.
Storms last week took down trees and damaged a pavilion in the park.
Director of Parks and Recreation Shane Anderson said volunteers came from local churches and city workers cleaned up the damage.
Anderson said it was a priority to get the park ready for the people.
“It’s hard to stop folks that’s the reason why you want to make your clean up effort as quick as you can," Anderson said. "They’re going to come out here, and have a good time. They are going to make use of our facilities. That’s what they come here to do is have fun.”
The Fourth of July celebration will start at 7 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.
