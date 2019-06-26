ISP seize 67 pounds of cannabis, 9.5 pounds of edibles during 2 traffic stops

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Troopers said they seized 67 pounds of cannabis, 100 grams of cannabis wax and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles during traffic stops
The two stops were made by a trooper in Johnson County, Ill.
Troopers said the first stop happened on June 13 when a trooper stopped a vehicle on I-24 for a Scotts Law violation.
The vehicle was searched and the trooper seized 23 pounds of cannabis and 100 grams of cannabis wax.
Troopers said Tanner Ausherman, of Yreka, Calif. and passenger Derek Szabados of Montague, Calif. were arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and incarcerated at the Massac County Jail.
They have been formally charged by the Johnson County State’s Attorney. They each have a bond of at $25,000 cash.
The second stop was on June 18, 2019.
Officials said a trooper stopped a passenger vehicle on Interstate 24 for a traffic violation. After searching the vehicle, troopers seized 44 pounds of cannabis and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles.
The driver, Robert Noble, of Yadkinville, NC was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and is in the Massac County Jail according to troopers. His bond is set at $25,000 cash.
