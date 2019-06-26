IL deputy shot, killed responding to ongoing battery, disturbance call

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A Deputy with the Illinois State Police was shot and killed in an incident in Avon.
State police said it happened after officers responded to a battery and disturbance call around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.
According to police, during the incident multiple shots were fired and 39-year-old Deputy Troy Chisum was stuck and killed.
State police said the suspect is barricaded in rural Avon, and multiple police departments are on scene assisting with the ongoing situation.
There is no risk to the general public in this contained incident, officers said.
