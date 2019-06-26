Flags ordered at half-staff honoring fallen Mo. officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings across Missouri on Monday, July 1, to honor North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
This comes from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson.
Officer Langsdorf was shot and killed after responding a business in Wellston on Sunday, June 23.
“For 17 years, Michael Langsdorf patrolled the streets of the St. Louis area, confronting violence and taking risks so others could be safer and the community could be stronger,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “Since his tragic, senseless killing, we’ve learned about the impact one individual officer can have over a career – from helping save a toddler from a burning building to mentoring and guiding younger officers. We are all indebted to Michael Langsdorf, and we will always remember the difference he made for the St. Louis region.”
Officer Langsdorf had served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officer Langsdorf will be laid to rest on July 1.
