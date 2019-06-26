First Alert: Rain, warm temps back in the forecast

(KFVS) - Severe weather is not anticipated today, but this afternoon will bring us scattered thunderstorms expected.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a 30 to 40 percent chance for these storms.
We will see heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The heat and humidity are also back today with highs near 90.
Rain chances will be the highest today but then fall into a summer like pattern with isolated storms.
Feel like numbers over the weekend will be mid to upper 90s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.