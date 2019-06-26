Federal fugitive caught in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted on federal gun charges was caught in Paducah on Wednesday, June 26.
Javarous Royal, 28, was charged with fugitive from justice, a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement sources in west Tennessee told detectives on Tuesday, June 25 that the wanted man may be in the Paducah area.
Detectives determined that the fugitive, Javarous Royal, most recently of Union City, Tenn., was working at a location on Wayne Sullivan Drive on June 26.
Detectives with the sheriff’s department, along with Deputy U.S. Marshals found Royal near the 1800 block of Wayne Sullivan Drive at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without further incident.
