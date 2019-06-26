Death benefits for families of Ill. fallen first responders increased

While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state’s finest,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies.”