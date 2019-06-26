Death benefits for families of Ill. fallen first responders increased

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Death benefits for fallen first responders will be increased from $10,000 to a cap of $20,000 effective June 30 after legislation was signed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
This legislation, HB 2028, will benefit fallen law enforcement and firefighters.
While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state’s finest,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies.”
The previous law from 1999 capped burial costs at $10,000.
