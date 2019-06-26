Construction on new police station in Jackson underway

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police officers in Jackson are excited about their new building, still under construction.
The project began eight months ago. Crews finished laying the foundation for the building.
Staff engineer Clint Brown said the police department is looking forward to moving in.
He said, “Chief James Humphries, I know, has said whenever we started the project this is something he’d been looking forward to for a very long time. I know he’s pretty excited to get out of the cramped space their in right now, and move into a building that adequately fits their staff.”
The new police station is expected to be complete next spring.
