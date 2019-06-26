City of Carbondale offers canoe, kayak and paddleboard lessons

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a new outdoor program to Cedar Lake this summer.
Learn how to paddleboard, canoe and kayak while enjoying the great outdoors.
Classes will be offered on the following dates:
- For stand-up paddleboard instruction, classes are Tuesday, July 9 for ages 12 and up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Kayak lessons are Wednesday, July 10 for ages 16 and up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Canoe instruction is Friday, July 12 for ages 16 & up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
The cost is $20 per person. This includes a boat, life vest, paddle and 45 minutes of instruction.
To register, call the LIFE Center at 618-549-4222 or register online at cpkd.org.
Space is limited, so you are encouraged to sign up early.
