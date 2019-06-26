City of Carbondale offers canoe, kayak and paddleboard lessons

City of Carbondale offers canoe, kayak and paddleboard lessons
The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a new outdoor program to Cedar Lake this summer.
By Steve Pobst | June 26, 2019 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 6:12 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a new outdoor program to Cedar Lake this summer.

Learn how to paddleboard, canoe and kayak while enjoying the great outdoors.

Classes will be offered on the following dates:

  • For stand-up paddleboard instruction, classes are Tuesday, July 9 for ages 12 and up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Kayak lessons are Wednesday, July 10 for ages 16 and up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Canoe instruction is Friday, July 12 for ages 16 & up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

The cost is $20 per person. This includes a boat, life vest, paddle and 45 minutes of instruction.

To register, call the LIFE Center at 618-549-4222 or register online at cpkd.org.

Space is limited, so you are encouraged to sign up early.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.