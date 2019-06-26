Agency searches for vendor to run Rend Lake Resort

REND LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) - A resort in Illinois will again seek a new vendor to run the site.
An upcoming vendor conference for Rend Lake Resorts will take place on Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m.
The site was closed in 2016 because of mold, peeling paint and other health-related issues, as well as payment issues with the vendor.
At this mandatory conference vendors are asked to bring all necessary parties (i.e. Architects, Engineers, Contractors, etc.).
The Mandatory Meeting at Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA Resort Conference Center in Whittington, IL and will be followed by an optional tour of the Resort facilities.
There are several options the agency will consider to accept offers from vendors:
- Option 1: All facilities located within the property (includes Hotel)** up to $1,500,000.00*
- Option 2 All facilities located within the property (excludes Hotel) up to $1,000,000.00*
- Option 3: Lodging Facilities to include Cabins, Boatels and Pool up to $500,000.00*
- Option 4: Restaurant, Gift Shop and Boat Dock w/fuel dispensing station up to $250,000.00*
- Option 5: Conference/Event Center
This isn’t the first time Illinois officials have searched for vendors to run the resort.
