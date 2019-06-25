Woman caught in last Friday’s storm is speaking out about her experience

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Patti Popp said she left her house moments before the weather took a violent turn.
"There was stuff flying all down through Bloomfield Rd. It was hitting the fences hitting my car," she said.
Popp said she didn’t make it far.
“I pulled out and I didn’t even get up the hill, and it just started blowing and raining,” she said.
That’s when Popp said she decided to turn around.
“Backed up tried to go back around the other direction and a tree fell across that road,” she said.
She barely made it back down her street when another tree came crashing down.
Popp said, “I tried to get back into my garage, and the tree fell right across the road right in front of my car.”
She said she can’t believe she didn’t get hit. The tree in her backyard ended up doing the most damage.
“If it would have been another few feet over it would have landed on top of my shop,” Popp said.
Instead, it knocked out this utility pole, leaving her without power for 29 hours.
She said, “It was terrifying I had never been in any of that before.”
